Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports raise $1.5M for family of fallen officer

Barstool Sports and founder Dave Portnoy have reportedly raised $1.5 million for the family of fallen police officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot this week in New York City.

Portnoy announced on social media Thursday that the Barstool fundraiser brought in a total of $750,000, and promised to match the donation amount.

"Thanks to everybody who donated," he said in a post on X. "We raised 750k. With the matching of the funds that brings the total to 1.5 million that will go directly to the family."

Authorities said the 31-year-old Diller was shot and killed Monday while performing a routine traffic stop in the Far Rockaway area of Queens, New York. Police Commissioner Edward Caban said he and his partner were approaching a vehicle parked illegally in front of a bus stop when a man inside pulled a gun and fired a shot at Diller, striking him under his bulletproof vest.

Authorities said Diller's partner reacted by firing a shot at the suspected gunman, who was wounded and transported to a local hospital to be treated. Diller was also taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The incident marked the first killing of a NYPD police officer in two years. Diller is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son.

After the killing, Barstool began selling t-shirts online to memorialize Diller and the New York Police Department. The company stated that 100% of net proceeds from the sale would go directly to the late officer's family.

Portnoy gave an update on social media Wednesday, saying the fundraiser had raised $240,000 so far and promised to "double up" whatever the total donation amount was at midnight.

"I know money doesn't cure this, nothing can cure this, but it's the least we can do," Portnoy said in a video message on X. "And Barstool, myself, we have a long history of supporting the cops, supporting the boys in blue, supporting first responders. You know, it's tragic. These guys go out and risk their lives... so whatever we can do to support it, we will."

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday that 34-year-old Guy Rivera — who remains hospitalized — is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the killing. He faces a potential sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"Police Officer Diller was a father, husband and son simply doing his job to serve and protect," Katz said in a statement. "He was killed for it. As alleged, the defendant opened fire and took the officer’s life and tried to shoot another member of the NYPD. We will not rest until we have achieved justice for Officer Diller, his family and his brothers and sisters in the NYPD who put their lives on the line to protect us."

