McCarthy, Spencer, roll out laughs in 'Thunder Force'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With all the ultra-geeky, super-serious superhero movies out there, the genre was asking for a spoof.

This is a job for... "THUNDER FOOOORCE."

A girl-powered body positivity-fueled burst of comedic energy, the film -- which opens on Netflix Friday -- works as both an action movie and an emotionally-charged buddy flick, with two magnetic stars pumping energy into the movie that was make the Avengers envious.

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play Lydia and Emily, estranged best friends who reunite to become a superhero team.

Imbued with superpowers including strength, invisibility and sass to spare, the Thunder Force bungles and stumbles their way against criminal overlords.

They tangle with The King (Bobby Cannavale), a Chicago crime lord. Jason Bateman also makes a memorable appearance, as a hapless robber who's no match for the duo.

McCarthy reteams with her husband, director Ben Falcone, who has teamed with her in some of her better performances: "Tammy," "The Boss," Life of the Party" and "The Happytime Murders." Falcone's script, which packs some amusing recurring jokes and a top-notch deconstruction of Steve Urkel's appeal,

Spencer, a best supporting actress Oscar winner ("The Help"), is known for dramatic roles, but transitions effortlessly into comedy. Unsurprisingly, McCarthy owns most of the best lines and physical comedy scene-steals. That's only to be expected from one of the best in the biz.

While "Thunder Force" -- which loses a bit of its energy a little in the third act -- may not have the lasting appeal of superhero genre satires such as "Super" or "Kick-Ass," it's a welcome spring breeze that helps sate your superhero jones in between "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Black Widow."

RATING: 3 stars out of 4.

