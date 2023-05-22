Chesapeake teen with autism reported missing Sunday: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake teen with autism was reported missing Sunday night, according to Chesapeake Police.

CPD is asking for your help looking for Jacob Skeates, 19.

He was last seen on Eden Way North just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday, officers said.

Chesapeake Police Dept.

Skeates is described by police as a white man with brown hair, around 5'08'' tall, and weighing around 150 lbs.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where Skeates could be can contact the Chesapeake Police Dept. at (757) 382-6161.