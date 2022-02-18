Have You Seen Me? 16-year-old Norfolk girl missing since June 2021

More than 400 children are missing in Virginia right now, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. But most do not qualify to get an AMBER Alert.

According to Virginia state law, an AMBER Alert is only triggered when certain criteria are met. The child must be 17 or younger, they must be in imminent danger and police must believe they were abducted.

But all missing children deserve someone looking for them, regardless of whether they qualify for a heightened alert. So News 3 is asking — have you seen me?

Envi Clark, 16, went missing out of Norfolk on June 21, 2021.

Police say Envi has a scar on her forehead, a nose ring and wears glasses. She's about five-foot-four and weighs about 140 pounds.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a blue romper.

If you have any information on Envi's whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).