Newport News police searching for missing 10-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are searching for 10-year-old Brielle Silver, who was last seen around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 leaving a business at 12877 Jefferson Avenue.

Newport News Police Department Newport News police are looking for 10-year-old Brielle Silver.

Police say Brielle's father reported that she was picked up from the business by a non-custodial parent in silver or gray Mercury Mountaineer with Alabama tags and possible front-end bumper damage on the driver side.

Brielle is a light-skinned girl with curly brown hair with light-colored streaks, according to Newport News police.

Police say she is 4 feet 7 inches tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with white shorts and no shoes.

Police are asking that if you know anything about Brielle’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Newport News Police Communications at (757) 247–2500.

