Police looking for missing man last seen on Shore Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are looking for a missing man who they say is endangered.

Ignacio Rebollo, 39, was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at a home in the 900 block of Shore Drive in Newport News, according to police.



Police say they consider him endangered due to a medical condition. They provided the following description of Rebollo: Hispanic, about 5'7" and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, brown slides, a black beanie and a black backpack, police added.

Anyone with information on Rebollo's whereabouts is asked to call 911.