Police looking for missing woman last seen leaving Chesapeake Regional Medical Center

Posted at 8:24 AM, Jun 07, 2024

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are looking for a missing woman last seen running out of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center Friday morning.

Gloria Faulks, 69, was on an involuntary committal at the hospital, police say.

Around 5 a.m., she ran out of the hospital and headed across Battlefield Boulevard towards Knells Ridge Drive, police say.

Police say Faulks has medical needs and mental health disorders that require medication.

Police shared the following description of Faulks: about 5'0" with a slender build; short gray and blue hair; brown eyes; last seen wearing a blue paper short-sleeved shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on Faulks' whereabouts is asked to call police at 757-382-6161.

