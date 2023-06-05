Portsmouth police looking for missing teen last seen near Twin Pines Rd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing teen named Dontae Moon.

The department released the following description of Moon: 14 years old, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

He was last seen on Monday, May 29 near the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road, police say. Officials say he was reported as a runaway.



Anyone with information on Moon’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. Tips can also be left through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, portscrimeline.com and the P3 Tips app.

