Portsmouth police looking for missing teen last seen near Twin Pines Rd.

Portsmouth Police Department
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 05, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing teen named Dontae Moon.

The department released the following description of Moon: 14 years old, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

He was last seen on Monday, May 29 near the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road, police say. Officials say he was reported as a runaway.

Anyone with information on Moon’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. Tips can also be left through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, portscrimeline.com and the P3 Tips app.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.

