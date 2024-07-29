Portsmouth police searching for two missing teens

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say they are looking for two teens who were last seen Sunday at around 4 p.m.

Hector Acosta, 15, and Chase Brown, 13 were last seen in the 1900 block of Arcadia Avenue.

Acosta is described as 5'7", 180 lbs, and wears his hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a pink and white hoodie and suspected gray Jordans.

Brown is described as 5'2", and 140 lbs, and wears his black hair in a fade. He was last seen wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding the boys' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 757-393-8536 or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.