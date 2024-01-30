Watch Now
State police say missing Hampton woman hasn't been seen since Aug. 2022

Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 30, 2024
HAMPTON, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Hampton woman.

Virginia State Police say Jessica Young was 32 years old when she was last seen in August 2022. She was reported missing a couple of weeks ago on Jan. 16, according to Hampton police.

State police shared the following description of Young: Black woman, black hair with brown eyes, 5'11" and 160 lbs. She was last known to be driving a silver 2011 Honda Civic, state police added.

If you have information on Young's whereabouts, call 911.

