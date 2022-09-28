How to Play Poker in the Metaverse

This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR.

It should come as no surprise that premier poker sites like Bodog, 888 Poker, and BetOnline have been quick to embrace the freedom and privacy offered by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. As a result, players from around the world--and crucially, the United States--can fund and withdraw from their poker accounts with crypto. The future of finance in the online poker world is here...so what's next?

You've undoubtedly heard the word "metaverse" in the news recently. But did you know that there are metaverse poker platforms? These platforms use blockchain technology to ensure fair and transparent gameplay and create NFTs that give players access to exclusive tables and tournaments. In this guide, we'll break down the best places to play poker in the metaverse, along with its legality and potential for the future.

Best Places to Play Poker in the Metaverse

Many of the metaverse poker platforms function like play-to-earn (P2E) NFT games, rewarding players for completing daily activities while having their own proprietary token in addition to some sort of stablecoin like Tether USD (USDT). For each platform below, we'll cover what's required to play and the potential rewards.

CoinPoker

CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a blockchain-based poker platform built on Ethereum. It's also the only metaverse poker platform on our list that uses USDT as the asset distributed to winners. The platform can be funded with USDT (ERC-20 only), ETH, or Chips (CHP), CoinPoker's proprietary token that is an ERC-20 (Ethereum) asset. Players can then cash out in any of those assets or Bitcoin, with BTC taking a couple hours compared to the ERC-20 payouts.

While you don't need CHP to play on CoinPoker, the coin provides benefits to users because of the Community Contributions aspect of the platform. Community Contributions can be thought of as buy-ins. They can be paid in USDT or CHP, but if you pay in CHP, you get a 20% rakeback. The Community Contribution required by each player depends on the table stakes and the number of players, with the contribution increasing the higher the number of players and the stakes. All Community Contributions are returned to the players through promotions, payouts, and partnerships.

ICE Poker

ICEPoker

ICE Poker is another Ethereum-based blockchain poker outlet, but this one can only be accessed through the Decentraland metaverse. Once in the Decentraland metaverse, you'll only be able to take a seat at an ICE Poker table if you have an ICE wearable. The ICE wearable is an NFT in the form of various clothing pieces like sunglasses, hats, pants, etc. It can be bought through NFT marketplaces like OpenSea or minted directly on the Decentral Games (DG) marketplace. There is an activation fee of 500 DG (Decentral Games token) if you purchase a wearable on OpenSea or transfer to another wallet.

The aforementioned DG is the utility token required to buy ICE NFT wearables. Staking it (as xDG) gives you access to premium poker guild tools and the ability to vote on economic incentives. ICE is the in-game currency that incentivizes player liquidity and allows you to upgrade in-game items. ICE can only be obtained by playing poker with Chips. The number of Chips you are given depends on the number of wearables you have (with a max number of 5 wearables), wagering ICE instead of Chips, or buying it on an exchange. Chips have no value outside ICE Poker, and each person's number resets daily. ICE Poker is like a P2E; players are incentivized with daily challenges and earn XP for completing tasks, with payouts in ICE for the challenges. Both ICE and DG are fungible tokens that can be swapped for other crypto assets.

Virtue Poker

VirtuePoker

Virtue Poker is another P2E-style poker platform built on Ethereum, with plans to expand to the Binance Smart Chain and Polygon networks. It has both a P2E component and a real money component for those in licensed markets. The platform has a license with the Malta Gaming Authority. The VPP token is the platform's utility token and can be staked to earn extra chips. Chips are the internal token of the platform and cannot be deposited or withdrawn.

Players can use chips to earn GOLD, the platform's loyalty token, which can be used to purchase unique NFT avatars and gain access to promotional GOLD tables. There are multiple ways to play, thanks to this model. Players can sign up for free, earn GOLD, and begin earning that way, or they can deposit ETH, play with ETH, and withdraw in ETH. GOLD can only be redeemed through the Virtue Poker platform but has a value of 1 USDT per 1 GOLD.

Polker

Polker

Polker is another P2E NFT poker game built on the Ethereum blockchain. Although the company claims to not offer gambling, the fact that you have to purchase their PKR token and a subsequent PKR Pass to access P2E is somewhat contradictory to that statement. Within Polker there are play chips, which you use to play in games. Playing in games earns you Scraps, which are used to create Keys, which are then used to enter Single-Table and Multi-Table Tournaments (STTs and MTTs). The rate at which you earn scraps is relatively low unless you get a PKR Pass, which gives varying benefits depending on the type you buy (see below). You don't purchase the PKR Passes with fiat; instead, you must acquire PKR and then use the dollar equivalent of it to buy the pass.

Polker

PKR can also be staked on Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain to earn passive income. Keys are also used to open chests that could contain play chips, NFTs, NFT accessories, and more. The NFTs within the Polker ecosystem are dealers that, when deployed, give the player an added bonus such as an increased Scrap earning rate, payout multiplier, or increase in EXP. None of the bonuses affect the fairness of the poker hand itself, just the rewards if the player wins. Additionally, an NFT marketplace is in development that will allow players to sell their NFTs to other players and earn income that way.

Is Metaverse Poker Legal?

Metaverse poker sits in a bit of a gray area. The answer to this depends on the specific platform being used, as some are more legal than others. For example, suppose online gambling isn't legal for you in your region with a regular platform. In that case, it certainly isn't legal through the blockchain, either. The platforms featured in this guide aim to be as legal as possible by generally not paying out any form of legal tender like USD. Instead, these metaverse poker platforms give players some sort of token they can swap for another crypto at market value. Virtue Poker is, in fact, registered and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. Still, it's the only one on the list with any sort of license.

If you're worried about the legality of metaverse poker, your safest bet is to stick with traditional, established poker sites. And remember, any other form of profit you can generate is subject to your local tax laws.

Can I Win Money Playing Metaverse Poker?

Yes and no. As previously mentioned, when discussing these platforms' legality, many metaverse poker platforms reward winners and other participants with a token of their own creation. And that token has an open market value, meaning that if you win a lot of it, you can swap it for a stablecoin or another crypto asset. So yes, you can win money, but you'll likely have to make a few swaps to get there. That said, CoinPoker pays out users in USDT, so that might be a good place to start.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

