Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

12-year-old boy missing from Hampton

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Roam Ny'Zyere Fowler has been missing since June 17.
ROAM NY'ZYERE FOWLER
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
12-year-old Roam Fowler is missing from Hampton.
ROAM NY'ZYERE FOWLER
Posted

The following information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Name: Roam Ny'Zyere Fowler

Age: 12

Date last seen: June 17, 2025.

Last known location: Hampton

Physical description: Not shared by investigating agency.

More details: ROAM WAS LAST SEEN WEARING LIME GREEN SHORTS AND RED HOODIE/JACKET. ROAM HAS MEDICAL CONDITIONS THAT REQUIRE MEDICATION AND HE MAY BE IN NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION.

Anyone with information is asked to call HAMPTON POLICE DEPARTMENT 757-727-6111

KEEP THE FOLLOWING LINE IN FOR RUNAWAY CASES, DELETE IF NOT APPLICABLE

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway