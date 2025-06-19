12-year-old boy missing from Hampton

The following information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Name: Roam Ny'Zyere Fowler

Age: 12

Date last seen: June 17, 2025.

Last known location: Hampton

Physical description: Not shared by investigating agency.

More details: ROAM WAS LAST SEEN WEARING LIME GREEN SHORTS AND RED HOODIE/JACKET. ROAM HAS MEDICAL CONDITIONS THAT REQUIRE MEDICATION AND HE MAY BE IN NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION.

Anyone with information is asked to call HAMPTON POLICE DEPARTMENT 757-727-6111

