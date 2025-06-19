12-year-old boy missing from Hampton

The following information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Name: Roam Ny'Zyere Fowler
Age: 12
Date last seen: June 17, 2025.
Last known location: Hampton
Physical description: Not shared by investigating agency.
More details: ROAM WAS LAST SEEN WEARING LIME GREEN SHORTS AND RED HOODIE/JACKET. ROAM HAS MEDICAL CONDITIONS THAT REQUIRE MEDICATION AND HE MAY BE IN NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION.
Anyone with information is asked to call HAMPTON POLICE DEPARTMENT 757-727-6111
KEEP THE FOLLOWING LINE IN FOR RUNAWAY CASES, DELETE IF NOT APPLICABLE
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.