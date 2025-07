The following information was provided by the AWARE Foundation, then confirmed by Chesapeake police.

Name: Tihesha Shanquie Bissainthe

Age: 46

Date last seen: July 14

Last known location: Chesapeake, VA

Physical description: 5'9", 185 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

More details: The AWARE Foundation says she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black leggings, and bracelets on her left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 382-6161