CODI Alert issued for missing 4-year-old, 5-year-old

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Names: Keaton Edwards, Ethan Edwards

Age: Keaton is 5 years old, Ethan is 4 years old

Date last seen: July 9, around 11:00 a.m.

Last known location: Courthouse Road in Sussex, Va.

Physical description: Both children are Black males with black hair and brown eyes. Keaton is 4'0", 50 pounds — Ethan is 3'0", 30 pounds.

More details: The children were last seen with James Edwards, 49, who is possibly driving a white semi truck with the name "KL Express" on the side. He might be in the area of Shenandoah County, Va. James is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'1" and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 294-5264.