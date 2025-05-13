Watch Now
Missing Persons

Newport News police looking for a missing, endangered man

Newport News Police Department
Daniel Isaiah Harris
The following information was provided by the Newport News Police Department:

Name: Daniel Isaiah Harris

Age: 31

Date last seen: Monday, May 12 at around 7:30 a.m.

Last known location: 900 block of Taylor Avenue in Newport News

Physical description: Black male, approximately 6'2" and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may be possibly operating a black 2018 Nissan Versa with Virginia license plates URC-8634.

More details: Police describe Harris as a missing, endangered man, and his disappearance poses a possible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Mr. Harris or know his whereabouts, please contact Newport News Emergency Communications by dialing 911 or 757–247–2500.

