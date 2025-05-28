Police searching for missing 26-year-old with medical condition

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police
Name: Jarred Michael Cabanban
Age: 26
Date last seen: According to VSP: May 18, 2025. According to his family: Cabanban was released from Riverside Mental Health and Recovery Center on May 20 around 12:00 p.m.
News 3 has reached out to clear up this discrepancy.
Last known location: His family says he was last seen near Mercury Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.
Physical description: 5'10", 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His family says he was last wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, light gray gym shorts, and black bedroom slippers. He has a tattoo under his right arm that says "skate or die."
More details: He has medical conditions that require medication and he may need medical attention.
Anyone with information is asked to call 757-727-6111