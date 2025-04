The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department:

Name: Joshlyn Whitehead

Portsmouth Police Department

Age: 12

Date last seen: April 22 at 10:50 a.m.

Last known location: 20 block of Alden Avenue

Physical description: Black hair; 5'4" and 110 pounds; last seen wearing a white t-shirt with characters, tan pants, and white and tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.