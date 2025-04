The following information was provided by Suffolk Police Department.

Name: Kimora Shannon

Age: 15

Date last seen:

Last known location:

Physical description: Brown eyes and black hair. 5'1", 160 pounds, clothing unknown

More details: Shannon's father last spoke to her on March 18. She is known to frequent the areas of 2200 block of East Washington Street and the 2500 block of East Washington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to the Crimeline at 888-LOCK-U-UP.