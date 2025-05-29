Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

VBPD looking for endangered missing man last seen in the Arrowhead area

Untitled design (64).jpg
Virginia Beach Police Department
Untitled design (64).jpg
Posted

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police:

Name: Brandon Blackburn

Screenshot 2025-05-29 at 12.20.54 PM.png

Age: 43

Date reported missing: May 29, after ceasing communication with family

Last known location: Last seen leaving his home in the Arrowhead area of Virginia Beach

Physical description: 5'8" and 220 lbs.; brown hair with blue eyes; wearing a gray Harley Davidson t-shirt, black shorts, and black and white Hey Dude shoes

More details: Blackburn is considered endangered, VBPD says. He's believed to be driving a black 2021 Nissan Maxima (Virginia tag UFN2476)

Anyone with information is asked to call VBPD at 757-385-4101.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway