VBPD looking for endangered missing man last seen in the Arrowhead area

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police:
Name: Brandon Blackburn
Age: 43
Date reported missing: May 29, after ceasing communication with family
Last known location: Last seen leaving his home in the Arrowhead area of Virginia Beach
Physical description: 5'8" and 220 lbs.; brown hair with blue eyes; wearing a gray Harley Davidson t-shirt, black shorts, and black and white Hey Dude shoes
More details: Blackburn is considered endangered, VBPD says. He's believed to be driving a black 2021 Nissan Maxima (Virginia tag UFN2476)
Anyone with information is asked to call VBPD at 757-385-4101.