VBPD looking for endangered missing man last seen in the Arrowhead area

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police:

Name: Brandon Blackburn

Virginia Beach Police Department

Age: 43

Date reported missing: May 29, after ceasing communication with family

Last known location: Last seen leaving his home in the Arrowhead area of Virginia Beach

Physical description: 5'8" and 220 lbs.; brown hair with blue eyes; wearing a gray Harley Davidson t-shirt, black shorts, and black and white Hey Dude shoes

More details: Blackburn is considered endangered, VBPD says. He's believed to be driving a black 2021 Nissan Maxima (Virginia tag UFN2476)

Anyone with information is asked to call VBPD at 757-385-4101.