VSP issues senior alert for missing Albermarle County man

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a senior alert early Saturday morning for a missing Albermarle County man with a cognitive impairment.

According to VSP, William Price, 80, was last seen just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Northwest Ln.

He may be barefoot and wearing navy blue jogging pants and a sweater with Virginia on it. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, 149 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.

If you see him or know where he is, call Albermarle County police at 434-977-9041.