12-year-old runaway last seen on Thursday in Norfolk: Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are asking for help from the public to locate 12-year-old runaway, Jakeisha Martinez, who was last seen on Thursday, April 6, in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue.

Martinez is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and160 pounds.

She may be wearing a grey shirt and black pants.

Martinez no longer has long braids as seen in the photo, she has short black hair.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number (757)-441-5610.