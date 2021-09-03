2 people displaced after Chesapeake house fire; No injuries reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating after a fire in the Great Bridge section of the city left two people displaced from their home.

According to the department, firefighters were called to the 500 block of Beauregard Drive at 7:52 a.m. for the fire. The first crews arrived seven minutes later and found a one-story home with a fire in the garage spreading to the finished room above.

Firefighters entered the structure with hose lines and extinguished the fire, which had already caused significant damage.

The home's two adult residents were able to evacuate the house prior to the fire department's arrival. One resident was evaluated by medics for smoke inhalation but did not require transport to the ER.

The Fire Marshal's Office is still working to determine the fire's cause, and the residents have made lodging arrangements with family.