After losing daughter to COVID-19, Suffolk parents start advocacy group and encourage parents to vaccinate their children

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk family is starting an advocacy group to help other families who have lost a child to COVID-19.

Nicole and Jeff Sperry have created “Our Missing Stars” to recognize all the other children who have died from the illness. Their daughter Teresa died in September from COVID-19 complications.

They said their 10-year-old daughter was healthy and are now urging other parents to honor their daughter by getting vaccinated.

The Sperrys are working on starting a nonprofit to continue to honor Teresa.

