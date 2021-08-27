After much debate, Newport News School Board votes to adopt more inclusive transgender policy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A state-mandated policy for all schools is causing some controversy at Thursday night’s Newport News School Board meeting. That policy is focusing on the inclusion of transgender students that needs to be adopted by the start the school year.

There was a huge turnout at the special meeting – so much so that most of the speakers had to wait in the lobby until it was their turn.

And after much discussion, the transgender policy passed.

With the start of school days away and time quickly running out, board members voted to adopt a more inclusive transgender policy.

A new state law is requiring school leaders to put the rules in place by the first day of classes, but it didn’t come without debate.

“This is wrong. We have enough issues in our high schools and middle schools,” said one speaker at Thursday’s meeting.

Many parents are concerned about allowing students to use bathrooms and changing rooms that align with the gender with which they identify. A private space for trans students will be provided.

“Genders have always been separated when it comes down to locker rooms and bathrooms. It’s always been this way,” one parent said.

One person supporting trans rights countered, “Trans people have been using the right bathroom for long time… [there is] no evident problem, and trans rights are human rights.

But one of the biggest points of contention – a policy keeping staff from disclosing a child’s gender identity to a parent and using preferred pronouns like “she” or “he.”

Last week, the school board voted against the policies, saying they needed more discussion on how to implement them in each school.

Gavin Grimm, a transgender man and former student with Gloucester County Public Schools, spoke out at Thursday’s meeting, just hours after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced his legal victory challenging the district’s bathroom policy.

As for allowing transgender students to play on the sports team of the gender with which they identify, board members say that would be decided by the Virginia High School League.