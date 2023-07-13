Brewery coming to Norfolk defends self against backlash over 'divisive' views

NORFOLK, Va. — The Armed Force Brewing Company will soon take over the O'Connor Brewery and now some are questioning tweets and other posts made by the company and its leadership.

This week, former Navy Seal Robert O'Neil, who is listed as a director for the brewery, tweeted a response to a news article where some questioned his views by saying, "I simply don't do business with pedophiles."

The comments and others have raised eyebrows as the brewery prepares to move from Maryland to Norfolk.

"His comments about pedophilia and pedophiles and such just show his true self and what he truly thinks about the LGBT community," said Stacie Walls, the CEO of the LGBT Life Center.

Last week in a press release, Gov. Youngkin announced the brewery would be coming to Norfolk and taking over the brewery on 24th Street.

O'Connor Brewing Co. announced it's closing its physical location after more than a decade.

The governor's press release included a quote from Del. Jackie Glass (D-Norfolk) welcoming Armed Forces Brewing to the city, but shifted gears this week when she learned about what she called "divisive" values.

On Wednesday night, she held a town hall meeting with members of the community to discuss the brewery.

"My values don't align with the leadership of Armed Forces Brewing, my personal values," Glass said in a video posted on Facebook earlier this week.

On Facebook, Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan posted that she didn't learn of the brewery until the governor's press release.

McClellan said normally new businesses reach out to the city council members, but in this case that didn't happen.

She does note it is a private transaction.

The company will be able to take over from O'Connor and operate for 120 days before going to the city and requesting a conditional use permit, which council would have to approve if they want to have a tap room.

"I would wonder why they want to be in Ghent because that's not actually the vibe of the community. It's not even the vibe of Norfolk, quite frankly. I mean the majority of Norfolk citizens seem to be incredibly accepting and inclusive," said Walls.

In response, Alan Beal, the CEO released the following statement: