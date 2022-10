NORFOLK, Va. – Booker T. Washington High School is currently undergoing a chemical emergency, police say units are on scene and investigating.

While the chemical is still being confirmed, crews are working to identify and mitigate the chemical involved.

At this time, we know that there is at least one victim being transported in relation to this incident. The extent of the injuries received are unknown.

This is still an active incident and News 3 is working to learn more.