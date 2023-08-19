Chesapeake conducting safety training at Municipal Center

Watch Now
Anthony Sabella/WTKR
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 10:55:39-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The city is conducting a full-scale public safety training on Saturday at the Municipal Center.

The exercise, which will simulate an active threat in City Hall, will utilize facilities throughout the Municipal Center.

Staff from many city departments will participate in the training, which the city says is a part of the on-going efforts to plan and prepare for emergencies.

The training is just a drill and there is no active threat, but you may want to avoid the Municipal Center area while the training is underway.

