Chesapeake conducting safety training at Municipal Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The city is conducting a full-scale public safety training on Saturday at the Municipal Center.

The exercise, which will simulate an active threat in City Hall, will utilize facilities throughout the Municipal Center.

Staff from many city departments will participate in the training, which the city says is a part of the on-going efforts to plan and prepare for emergencies.

The training is just a drill and there is no active threat, but you may want to avoid the Municipal Center area while the training is underway.

Stay with News 3 for updates.