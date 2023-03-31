Chesapeake man threatened to beat 2-year-old girl prior to her death: Court documents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Harvion Simpkins, the man charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl, threatened to beat the child prior to her death, according to court documents.

The documents we obtained Friday go into further detail on what possibly lead up to the toddler's death.

Police say the girl was taken to CHKD on the morning of Wednesday, March 29, following an incident at an extended-stay hotel. Simpkins was watching her at the time, police told us, adding that he’s in a relationship with the girl’s mother.

In connection to that incident, Simpkins was charged with four felonies, including child abuse, on Wednesday. After police learned that the girl died on Thursday, he was also charged with second-degree murder.

Since Simpkins' arrest, we obtained court documents that provide more details on the case.

The criminal complaint reveals the girl’s mom called police around 12:30 on Wednesday morning, saying that during an argument, Simpkins texted her that he was going to beat her daughter. The complaint goes on to say the woman arrived to find her little girl with a busted lip and bruises to her face, and she wasn’t able to hold herself up.

The girl was then taken to CHKD. The documents reveal that doctors there told police the girl had a skull fracture and brain bleeds, consistent with injuries caused by object strikes.

The complaint concludes saying police learned the girl died from her injuries around 4:45 a.m. the next morning.

He remains in Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

