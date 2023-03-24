Chesapeake S.W.A.T. team raids Red Bones Raw Bar following reports of narcotic sales

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake S.W.A.T. team raided Red Bones Raw Bar Seafood Grille after investigating narcotic sales at the business, according to the City of Chesapeake.

The investigation began several weeks ago after the Chesapeake Police Special Investigations Section “received numerous complaints about narcotic sales” at 445 N. Battlefield Blvd., says the city. That’s the address for Red Bones.



After investigating, enough probable cause was established to get a search warrant, according to the city.

On Thursday, March 23 around 8 p.m., the Chesapeake S.W.A.T. team helped execute the search warrant, says the city.

This is active criminal investigation, and the city says criminal charges are pending.

Stay with News 3 for updates.