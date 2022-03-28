Coast Guard, local agencies searching for 58-year-old woman who fell into the water near James River in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and a number of local agencies are searching for a 58-year-old woman who reportedly fell into the water at Deep Creek near the James River in Newport News Sunday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center got a notification from Warwick Marina about someone in the water at 8:34 p.m. and issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for the area.

Sector Virginia launched a crew from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth aboard 45-ft. Response Boat- Medium, as well as an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City to search the area.

Newport News Police and York County Police Departments have multiple assets on scene to include drones, sonar scanners and small boats.

The Newport News Fire Department, York County Fire Department, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Suffolk County Fire Department and James City County Fire Department are also helping search for the woman.

Stay with News 3 for updates.