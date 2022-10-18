Crashes causing delays in Hampton, Suffolk

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Crews in the Hampton Roads area are reporting delays due to a few crashes.

An incident on I-64 near Mercury Boulevard is causing backups. The west right center lane, right outside lane, right shoulder, and exit 263A are closed, according to a Twitter post from VDOT.

Crews are also reporting a crash on the Suffolk/Portsmouth line. It's near westbound Highway 164 off Ramp College Drive, near Towne Point Road. VDOT says drivers can expect delays. The westbound lanes had been closed but have since reopened. VDOT was reporting traffic backups that were about two miles.