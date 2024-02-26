25-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A suspect has been charged following a deadly shooting over the weekend in Cape Charles.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Tazewell Avenue. Officers found a victim at the scene, identified as Jane McKinley. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Anthony Mercado who is a second-degree murder charge among other charges, police said in a release on social media.

Police said more charges are likely as the investigation continues.