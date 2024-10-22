Hampton police investigating, drive-by shooting injures man

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened just before at 10:31 p.m. in the 1st block of Harlow Ct., according to police. When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the man was outside of a residence on Harlow Ct. when he was shot. Police say a vehicle approached and started shooting at the victim. Officials are currently investigating what led up to the shooting and are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call at 757–727–6111. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

