PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Haywood Drive Monday night.

The call for the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to police. Officers found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

News 3 crews observed a heavy police presence still investigating around 11:30 p.m.

Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

