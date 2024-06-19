Woman shot on Onley Road after reports of men arguing: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was shot on Olney Road in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Around 4 p.m., police went to the scene on East Olney Road on a call about two men arguing, according to Norfolk police.

Police say that when officers got to the scene, they found a woman— who was an innocent bystander— shot. She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

News 3 crews observed a heavy police presence and at least 10 evidence markers when they got to the scene Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby residents told our journalists that they heard a short burst of shots.

NPD say that they are looking for the two men who were arguing. It is unclear if one of the men shot her, but police did refer to them as suspects while talking to the News 3 crew at the scene.

The Norfolk city council member for the area said that the shooting is unfortunate and that he hates to see it. He also said that people need to come together and stand up to change their communities.

