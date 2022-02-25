Detectives searching for 3 persons of interest after Portsmouth Public Schools employee seriously hurt in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for three persons of interest who were seen near the scene of a shooting that left a Portsmouth Public Schools employee seriously injured Thursday.

According to police, the three people were seen in the area of Deep Creek Boulevard and Jefferson Street not long after the shooting, which was called in at 8:45 a.m.

The three people are not suspects.

Police also released images of a possible suspect vehicle, a grey or silver four-door vehicle with possible front-end damage by the headlight on the right side.

Portsmouth Police Department

The PPS employee was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury to her upper body. She is currently in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about these individuals is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.