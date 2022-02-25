Watch
News

Actions

Detectives searching for 3 persons of interest after Portsmouth Public Schools employee seriously hurt in shooting

1_KcMz5aVWjfk1CfaKTWvC0w.jpeg
Portsmouth Police Department
Portsmouth Police are searching for these three persons of interest pertaining to a shooting investigation. The three people in this picture are not suspects.
1_KcMz5aVWjfk1CfaKTWvC0w.jpeg
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 16:26:39-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for three persons of interest who were seen near the scene of a shooting that left a Portsmouth Public Schools employee seriously injured Thursday.

According to police, the three people were seen in the area of Deep Creek Boulevard and Jefferson Street not long after the shooting, which was called in at 8:45 a.m.

The three people are not suspects.

Three persons of interest relating to a shooting in Portsmouth. They are not suspects in this investigation.

Police also released images of a possible suspect vehicle, a grey or silver four-door vehicle with possible front-end damage by the headlight on the right side.

Untitled design (22).png

The PPS employee was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury to her upper body. She is currently in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about these individuals is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories