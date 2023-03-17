Watch Now
DISNEY'S Frozen, Annie, and Beetlejuice part of the 2023-2024 Broadway In Richmond season

Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 12:10:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elsa, Anna, Beetlejuice, and Tina Turner are some of the familiar names headed to Richmond as part of the 2023 – 2024 Broadway In Richmond season.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

  • DISNEY’S FROZEN: October 11 – 22, 2023 (16 performances)
    CarolineBowmanasElsaandLaurenNicoleChapmanasAnnaandCompany.FrozenNorthAmericanTour.PhotoMatthewMurphy.Disney _ex sm version.jpg
    Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Company in Frozen North American Tour
  • SIX: November 7 – 12, 2023 (8 performances)
  • ANNIE: January 16 -21, 2024 (8 performances)
Ellie Pulsifer as Annie and Addison as Sandy in the 2022 company of ANNIE. Photo credit_ Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade (1).jpg
Ellie Pulsifer as Annie and Addison as Sandy in the 2022 company of ANNIE.

  • TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: February 27 – March 3, 2024 (8 performances)
  • TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL: April 2 – 7, 2024 (8 performances)
Zurin Villanueva as ‘Tina Turner’ in the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022.jpg
Zurin Villanueva as ‘Tina Turner’ in the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL.

  • BEETLEJUICE: June 4-9, 2024 (8 performances)
Beetlejuice-3.jpg
Justin Collette (Beetlejuice) and Tour Company of Beetlejuice

Available as an add-on for subscription packages:

  • DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL: December 12 – 17, 2023 (8 performances)

Click here for ticket information.

