Elizabeth River Ferry suspended after hitting seawall on Portsmouth dock

Posted at 7:22 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 19:22:08-05

NORFOLK, Va. — The Elizabeth River Ferry service has been suspended until further notice.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, the captain of Elizabeth River Ferry V hit the seawall of the High Street Dock in Portsmouth after approaching "a little too quickly," according to a release from Hampton Roads Transit.

There was one passenger on board, but no injuries were reported

The HRT says that the U.S. Coast Guard was notified about the crash, and that the ferry was taken out of service to assess the damage.

Service will resume when the replacement ferry is ready, according to the HRT. In the meantime, a shuttle is available to take customers between ferry docks.

