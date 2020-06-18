'I couldn't believe my eyes!' Norfolk woman wins $100K in Virginia Lottery

NORFOLK, Va. - When Yvonne Wadsworth's husband told her she won the lottery, she thought he was joking.

The Norfolk woman doesn't play very often, but when he suggested she play the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, she decided to take a chance.

Shortly after the April 30 day drawing, her husband called to say she had won $100,000.

“I thought he was just joking!” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

However, when she got home, he showed her the winning numbers: 1-13-15-22-31.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” said Wadsworth.

Related: 'I was excited. I cried': Newport News woman wins $500K in Virginia Lottery Scratcher game

She bought her ticket at the Holiday Food Mart located at 909 General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

Wadsworth told lottery officials she plans to use her winnings to pay bills.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.