HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton City Schools is looking to hire teachers for the coming academic year.

The school system currently has close to 30 openings available for teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school system is also looking for bus drivers, cafeteria crew, instructional assistants, nurses and more. Openings include part-time and full-time positions.

New hires are eligible for bonuses of up to $5,000. For information on jobs or to apply, click here [hampton.us2.list-manage.com].