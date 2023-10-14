Hampton Roads cities increase security in response to Israel-Hamas conflict

Many U.S cities are monitoring potential protests and violence this weekend as Israeli forces prepare to enter Gaza.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has said there are no specific threats against Jewish or Palestinian populations in the U.S., but it is watching.

News 3 reached out to Hampton Roads police departments to see if and how they are preparing for the possible global protests.

Newport News:

"Earlier this week, Chief Drew met with representatives from the United Jewish Community Center of the Virginia Peninsula to ensure that resources will be available in the event of any heightened danger to Newport News synagogues as well as other places of worship and throughout the city. In addition, we continue to work with our intelligence community on the state, local and federal levels for any additional information so we remain current on any updates."

Virginia Beach:

"The Virginia Beach Police Department is aware of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas overseas and is closely monitoring the situation for any potential impact on our community. As a precautionary measure, we have increased patrols near places of worship of the Jewish and Muslim communities, and, as always, our officers remain vigilant at all times. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activities they encounter, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our citizens."

