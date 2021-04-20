Hampton University requires COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton University is now requiring all faculty and staff to be vaccinated by May 31st.

The Vice President of Research and event coordinator, Dr. Michelle Penn- Marshall says the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is needed in order to save lives.

“It’s just as important for our colleagues who are on our campus and serving our students and working with each other that the faculty and staff are vaccinated against this deadly Coronavirus,” Dr. Penn-Marshall said.

Today is the first day of the vaccination clinic for university employees and Hampton University is the first college in Virginia to require faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A football coach at Hampton says he chose to get the vaccine to protect him and family.

“I thank President Harvey for the opportunity to take this vaccine here on campus. It’s very convenient for everyone’s who is working here,“ Todd McComb said, a Hampton University assistant football coach said.

Mccomb says he agrees with the University’s decision.

“I think with us opening back up campus to our students in the fall that everyone needs to be protected.”

He says he’ll be returning in two weeks to get his second Phizer's vaccine shot.

Hampton University will also require students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester with exemptions for documented medical or religious reasons. Students would have to show a letter from their religious leader or a letter from their doctor.

“Students have been given notification by Dr. Barbara Inman, the Vice President of Student Affairs, that they will be required to be vaccinated before returning to campus,” Dr. Penn-Marshall said.

The University will be administering the first shot of the Phizer's vaccine on campus through Thursday.

