"He never made it home." Man shot during Walmart shooting remains on a ventilator

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 23-year-old Walmart employee is still in the hospital, fighting for his life after he was shot during a mass shooting Tuesday night at the store on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.

Shannon Cheatham said her cousin, Blake Williams, was covering a shift for one of his coworkers.

"[He] never made it home," Cheatham said. "That’s an example of being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Cheatham said her cousin can't breathe on his own now and is on a ventilator.

Cheatham said Williams and the suspected shooter, 31-year-old Adrian Bing worked different shifts. Williams generally worked the day shift.

"He was so chilled, laid back. Anytime I needed something, he was there and a phone call away," Cheatham said.

Cheatham said she also knew Tyneka Johnson, one of six victims killed in the mass shooting.

"I met Ty through him and it’s unreal. Ty is a sweetheart," Cheatham said. "Every time I came to this Walmart, she knew me. It was always 'hey girl.'

In addition, Cheatham said she and Bing lived in the same neighborhood growing up.

"I was on the phone with my mom and told her about Andre. Growing up, he was older than me but he was quiet and content," Cheatham said. "I would have never thought. It’s somebody you would literally never think that has a gun and is violent. People fight hidden battles all the time and you never know what somebody’s going through."

Teresa Yager told News 3 she was actually headed to that same Walmart Tuesday night, but something told her not to go.

"This is our Walmart. I was going to be there around 10 because I was stopping to get a pie pan and I ended up going to another Walmart over by Wegmans," Yager said.

Yager, a lifelong Chesapeake resident said she visits this Walmart about twice a month.

"My neighbor called me and asked me 'Tracey, where are you at?' I said 'I’m at Walmart.' She said 'which Walmart?' I said 'the one by Wegmans.' She says ‘don’t go to the one on Battlefield.' I said 'I was just about to go there before I came here'," Yager said.

