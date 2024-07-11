Watch Now
News

Actions

Hilton Park Beach, parts of Buckroe Beach in Hampton under swim advisories

Swimming Advisory
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 11, 2024

HAMPTON, Va. — The following beaches in Hampton Roads and/or Northeast North Carolina are under swim advisories. The advisories were issued due to bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state water quality standard, unless indicated otherwise.

Beaches under swim advisories:

  • Buckroe Beach South located at the end of South Resort Road by the James T Wilson Fishing Pier in Hampton. Advisory issued on July 10.
  • Buckroe Beach Middle located by the Buckroe Beach park and pavilion in Hampton. Advisory issued on July 10.
  • Hilton Park Beach in Hampton. Advisory issued on July 10.

Watch: Norfolk, Virginia Beach tackle beach erosion as summer approaches

Norfolk, Virginia Beach handle beach erosion as summer approaches

To learn more about how our local waters are tested for bacteria, News 3's John Hood spoke with a group of people who test beaches in Norfolk. The team says it tests for high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is commonly found in animal waste. They said while it may not cause an illness itself, it is correlated with other viruses and diseases.

For more information on beach water testing, click here.

This article will be updated throughout the week with updates on local swim advisories.

