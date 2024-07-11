Hilton Park Beach, parts of Buckroe Beach in Hampton under swim advisories

HAMPTON, Va. — The following beaches in Hampton Roads and/or Northeast North Carolina are under swim advisories. The advisories were issued due to bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state water quality standard, unless indicated otherwise.

Buckroe Beach South located at the end of South Resort Road by the James T Wilson Fishing Pier in Hampton. Advisory issued on July 10.

Buckroe Beach Middle located by the Buckroe Beach park and pavilion in Hampton. Advisory issued on July 10.

Hilton Park Beach in Hampton. Advisory issued on July 10.

To learn more about how our local waters are tested for bacteria, News 3's John Hood spoke with a group of people who test beaches in Norfolk. The team says it tests for high levels of enterococci bacteria, which is commonly found in animal waste. They said while it may not cause an illness itself, it is correlated with other viruses and diseases.

