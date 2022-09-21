How to report road problems in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 reached out Henrico County to find out how you can alert them if you see a road condition that might need addressing.

A county spokesperson told us that the Department of Public Works usually responds within a day.

You can reach them on the county website (click here) or call 804- 501-4393.

Your call could lead to a work order if it's an emergency item such as a pothole or sinkhole, while other issues such as litter or mowing are worked into the general schedule.

As for VDOT, spokesperson Melanie Stokes told us using their 800-number is the best way to let them know , and they’ll be able to tell you whether the department actually maintains the roadway you're concerned about.

She said it can be confusing to know which roads are cared for by Henrico County for example, or any other county, and which are VDOT's responsibility.

That number is 800-367-7623.