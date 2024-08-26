19-year-old arrested, charged in January 6 shooting that left teen dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a teen dead in January, Chesapeake Police said Monday.

Donyae Warren was arrested Monday and faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the January 6 incident that also left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 6 around 11:11 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the 4000 block of Schooner Trail after they said two people were shot.

The teen boy was pronounced dead at the scene the man was transported to the hospital. Police did not give an update on the man's condition.

Warren is being held without bond.