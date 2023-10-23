3 people displaced after fire breaks out in Chesapeake residence & spreads to neighboring homes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An overnight fire that broke out in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake has left three people displaced, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The department says around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, they got a call about a shed on fire in the 3300 block of Woodbaugh Drive.



When firefighters arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a home and two sheds located in the home's backyard. Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth crews used multiple hoselines to extinguish the fire, which was marked out just before 3 a.m.

Chesapeake Fire Department

There were three adults in the home during the fire, the department says. They left the home before crews arrived at the scene and no injuries were reported, the department added.

The three adults are displaced due to the fire, says CFD.

The department says the two sheds are seriously damaged due to the fire. Additionally, the fire spread to two neighboring homes. Those homes sustained minor damage and residents will continue to live in them, CFD says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.