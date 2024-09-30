Chesapeake student at bus stop asked to get into stranger's SUV, parent says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake student waiting at a bus stop Monday morning was asked to get into an SUV by a stranger, the girl’s parent says. Chesapeake Public School officials are now reminding parents and guardians to talk to their children about exercising caution around strangers.

The child, who attends Butts Road Primary—which has preschool through second-grade classes—was waiting for the bus when a white suburban SUV approached the bus stop, Chesapeake Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton shared in a message to CPS families.

The driver of the SUV then called out the girl’s name, claiming to represent Chesapeake Public Schools, Dr. Cotton wrote.

When the driver asked the girl to get in the SUV, the child’s mother, who was nearby, approached the vehicle and asked for identification, Dr. Cotton wrote. The driver then quickly drove off.

Dr. Cotton says school officials are taking the matter very seriously and will keep families informed as they learn more.

He also asked families to have a conversation with their children about strangers.

“Please remind your children of the importance of being cautious around strangers and encourage them to report any suspicious behavior to a trusted adult immediately,” Dr. Cotton wrote.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating the incident and will monitor the bus stop for the next few days for safety purposes, Dr. Cotton said.