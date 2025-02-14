Person detained after woman is shot, killed on Corkwood Circle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was shot and killed in a home on Corkwood Circle in Chesapeake Friday, according to the city's police department.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say officers were sent to the 1200 block of Corkwood Circle after receiving calls that someone had been shot. That's not far from Oak Grove Lake Park.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, police say. She died at the home.

One person has been detained in connection to the incident, police say. They did not share the identity of the woman who died or the person they detained.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, by visiting P3TIPS.COM or by downloading the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1500.00.