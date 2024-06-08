Fort Monroe to host remembrance ceremony for African slaves who died crossing the Atlantic

HAMPTON, Va. - Outlook Beach at Fort Monroe will host a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, honoring the African slaves who died while crossing the Middle Passage.

The Middle Passage was a key part of the Transatlantic Slave Trade that saw millions of African slaves transported across the Atlantic Ocean to the English colonies, and continuing after the founding of the United States. African slaves first arrived at Fort Monroe in 1619.

The Sankofa Projects will host the 13th annual International Day of Remembrance with a program set to start at 11 a.m.

At this year’s ceremony, the organization will launch Souls for the Ancestors Community Art and Donation Project (SACAD). Organizers are asking attendees to bring new or gently-worn adult and children’s shoes to the ceremony.

Some of the shoes will be used for the art project and others will be donated to Soles 4 Souls.